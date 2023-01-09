Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post-punk band Public Image Ltd are among the acts competing to represent Ireland at Eurovision this year.

The band, which includes the Sex Pistol’s John Lydon (formerly known as Johnny Rotten) on vocals, wants to enter a song titled “Hawaii”.

The group will be competing to represent Ireland in the contest, which will be held in Liverpool later this year.

The song is reportedly about Lydon’s wife Nora, who lives with Alzheimer’s. The pair have been married for over 50 years and Lydon cares for her.

“Hawaii” is reportedly a love song to Nora: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” said Lydon.

“It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

While Lydon is English, his mother and father originally came from Ireland, before they moved to north London.

The band will compete to represent Ireland on Friday 3 February on Ireland’s Late Late Show.

Public Image Ltd formed in 1978 after the demise of the Sex Pistols. Founding members were Lydon, the late guitarist Keith Levene (who died in 2022) bassist Jah Wobble, and drummer Jim Walker. Lydon is the only constant member of the group.

Lydon and his wife Nora (getty)

The band have also announced that they will release a new album this year, their first release since 2015, as well as a 7 inch vinyl of “Hawaii”.

Many fans online have been shocked by the announcement.

“Didn’t have John Lydon entering Eurovision on my 2023 scratchcard, must admit,” wrote Robin Murray, editor of The Clash.

“Public Image Ltd officially on the list of six acts competing to represent Ireland at Eurovision. We HAVE to make that happen, imagine!,” wrote one fan online.

“A song about his partner, entered as a contender for the Irish Eurovision entry,” said another fan. “Yes, this is exactly what John Lydon should be doing in 2023.”

“Please Ireland, make this happen!” added a third delighted fan on Twitter.