Eurovision second semi-final running order revealed as stars take to the stage

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Eurovision Song Contest will continue on Thursday night (11 May) in Liverpool, as countries including Austria and Denmark take to the stage for the second semi-final.

Sixteen acts will compete, with the top 10 making it through to the grand final on Saturday (13 May).

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will return as hosts after helping to kick off the contest earlier this week.

One of the acts performing will be familiar to at least 10 million people: Denmark’s Reiley, with his song “Breaking My Heart”, has amassed a huge following on TikTok.

Polish pop singer Blanka will be performing her track “Solo”, which has been compared to Ariana Grande’s music.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lambrou, from Cyprus, will also deliver a rendition of his emotional ballad “Break a Broken Heart”.

See below for a complete running order of the countries competing in tonight’s (11 May) second semi-final.

Denmark: Reiley – Breaking My Heart Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover Romania: Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and On) Estonia: Alika – Bridges Belgium: Gustaph – Because of You Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart Iceland: Diljá – Power Greece: Victor Vernicos – What They Say Poland: Blanka – Solo Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem Georgia: Iru – Echo San Marino: Piqued Jacks – Like An Animal Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay Australia: Voyager – Promise

Teya And Salena are among the more quirky acts due to perform this evening. They are the first female duo to compete for Austria, performing their dance-pop track “Who the Hell is Edgar?”

The song is both about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century horror author Edgar Allen Poe, and about the struggle of female writers to be taken seriously.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night (9 May), with 15 acts competing.

Wild Youth, representing Ireland, were booted out, while Loreen from Sweden and Kaarija from Finland got through.

As the defending champions, Ukraine automatically qualifies for the grand final.

The so-called “Big Five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – automatically qualify for the grand final because of their financial contributions to the event.

In a change for 2023, only viewers’ votes will decide which countries qualify onwards from the semi-final stage.

This means acts will not have to face the judges until they reach the grand final stage.

The first Eurovision semi-final saw 2.3 million viewers tune in on average, based on overnight figures released by the BBC.

The second semi-final will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Press Association