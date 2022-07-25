The UK will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirmed the news on Monday (25 July).

Last month, it was announced that “discussions” were being held between the EBU and the BBC over whether the UK would host the televised event given that Ukraine is not be able to do so due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

As a result of those discussions, the BBC and the UK – as runner-up in the contest – have been confirmed as Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Executive Supervisor, said in a statement: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

It was also revealed that the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA: PBC will work together with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the show.

A logo reflecting the “unique circumstances” of next year’s event will also be unveiled at a later date.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (Eurovision/PA) (PA Media)

In one of the most competitive Eurovisions in recent memory, Ukraine won the contest in May after receiving overwhelming support in the public vote. The UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, came in second place.

Shortly after the televised victory, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Since then, however, Eurovision’s governing board, the Reference Group, concluded that “given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.

The UK’s Sam Ryder performs Space Man at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Turin on May 14 2022 (Luca Bruno/AP) (AP)

As the winning country of 2022, Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the contest, alongside the “Big Five”, which comprises the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The UK – which has won the contest five times – has hosted Eurovision a record number of eight times, having stepped in on multiple occasions when the winning countries were unable to fulfil their hosting duties.

The UK hosted the contest on behalf of the Netherlands in 1960, France in 1963, Monaco in 1972, and Luxembourg in 1974.

The country last hosted the contest in 1998 in Birmingham following the victory of Katrina and the Waves with their song “Love Shine a Light” in 1997.

The UK fared well at this year’s Eurovision, with Sam Ryder placing second overall. You can read The Independent’s interview with Ryder here.

The Essex-born musician performed his song “Space Man” at the finals in Turin, Italy – this year’s host country, following the victory of Italian rock band Måneskin in 2021’s competition.

Prior to his selection as this year’s hopeful, the 32-year-old made a name for himself on TikTok through a mix of his covers of major hits and original music.

Eurovision 2023 will take place in May, with exact dates yet to be announced.