This week’s UK singles charts have been dominated by four of this year’s hit Eurovision entries, with the 2023 competition’s runner-up nearly breaking the top 5.

On Friday (19 May), BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders announced the artists and songs that made the UK’s Official Chart.

Nearly a week since the 2023 Eurovision finals crowned Sweden’s Loreen the winner, she, along with Finland’s Käärijä, Norway’s Allesandra and UK representative Mae Muller, all managed to win over UK listeners and land among the music chart’s top 10 spots.

At No 10 was Allesandra with her song “Queen of Kings”. Just above her was Mae Muller’s “I Wrote a Song”, taking No 9.

Meanwhile, Ella Henderson and Switch Disco’s “My Body Reacts” placed No 8 and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” was No 7.

Eurovision 2023 runner-up Finland’s Käärijä came in at No 6 with his upbeat “Cha Cha Cha”, which you can read the translated lyrics of here.

Making it in the chart’s top 5, at No 2, was Sweden’s Loreen with her Eurovision-winning single “Tattoo”.

Although the Eurovision champion just missed her opportunity to break “Miracle” by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s six-week chart-topping streak, she still outranked Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You the Best” at No 5, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” at No 4 and David Kushner’s “Daylight” at No 3.

Last Saturday (13 May), a total of 26 countries performed at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in the competition’s grand finale.

Loreen wowed the arena and viewers at home with her performance, earning a total of 583 votes from the jury and the public.

Following closely behind Sweden was Finland, who finished in second place thanks to Käärijä and his rambunctious track “Cha Cha Cha”, which received 526 votes.

Norway’s Allesandra was awarded 268 votes, earning her fifth place.

Muller received 15 points from the jury vote and nine points in the public vote, giving her a disappointing total of 24 points. She placed second-from-last position.