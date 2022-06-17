Ukraine won’t be able to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has revealed that it is now starting “discussions with the BBC” about the UK hosting the event on the country’s behalf.

In one of the most competitive Eurovisions in recent memory, Ukraine won the event after receiving overwhelming support in the public vote, which pushed the UK’s entry Sam Ryder to second place.

After the country’s victory, many wondered if it would be able to host next year’s ceremony as Russia’s invasion continues.

Shortly after, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

However, Eurovision’s governing board, the Reference Group, “has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The EBU said that Ukraine’s win “will be reflected in next year’s shows” regardless of where the event is hosted.

After winning the ceremony last month, Ukraine’s entry, the band Kalush Orchestra, said: “Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini.”