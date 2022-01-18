Metalcore band Every Time I Die have announced they are breaking up, amid what appears to be a fallout between their frontman and the four other bandmembers.

The news was confirmed in a joint statement put out by members Jordan Buckley, Andy Williams, Stephen Micciche and Clayton “Goose” Holyoak.

It is understood that the break-up follows a disagreement between members of the band and Every Time I Die’s frontman, Keith Buckley.

Last year, Buckley announced he was taking a sudden leave from performing, citing the need to care for his mental health.

On social media, various members of the band wrote “RIP ETID 98-2” signifying the years the outfit were active.

The full statement announced that the band would not be performing another show, with their final gig taking place on 11 December last year.

“While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one,” read the statement.

“There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.

“Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Keith Buckley subsequently shared a letter he received from law firm Savur Law on 20 December 2021. The letter claims that the firm had been retained by the other members of the band “in connection with a separation agreement”.

The letter requests that Buckley “immediately cease and desist from making any statements… that defame, disparage or in any way criticise the professional name, prestige, image, reputation, practices, or conduct” of the band.

The band’s social media accounts have been deactivated following the announcement.