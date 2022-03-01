Factory Records co-founder Alan Erasmus is heading to Ukraine to volunteer humanitarian aid.

In a message shared by the writer and DJ Dave Haslam, Erasmus said he had stood up to “bullies” all his life and wanted to go and help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erasmus, who played an integral role in the rise of bands such as Joy Division, New Order and the Happy Mondays, said: “I’ve fought bullies of one kind or another all my life, Putin is no different. This is a very, very, very important moment in history Dave, it cannot be lost.”

Erasmus also told Haslam his plans for getting to Ukraine. “I’ve booked a flight to Krakow for tomorrow [2 March],” he said. “From there I will make my way to Kyiv. Once there (with Durutti in mind) I will set about convening the Factory Nentsov Column made up of fellow helpers and volunteers.”

He ended his message by saying: “Wish me luck, stay safe.”

Along with sharing the screenshot of the message, Haslam commented: “This is genuine and heartfelt. Alan has a history of humanitarian action.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, organised by Vladimir Putin, has provoked outrage and condemnation around the globe.

While other global leaders have announced official sanctions against Russia, individual artists and performers have also taken a stand.

Musicians including Louis Tomlinson and Franz Ferdinand have cancelled tours in Russia, while stars such as Elton John and Young Thug have spoken out about the conflict.