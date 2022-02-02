Failure is the latest band to remove their music from Spotify over the platform’s “Covid misinformation”.

The alternative rock band – consisting of Greg Edwards, Ken Andrews, and Kellii Scott – announced their decision in a lengthy statement shared on Facebook on Tuesday (1 February).

“With Spotify’s recent policy shift that allows Covid vaccine misinformation to thrive on their platform, Failure has decided that enough is enough,” the statement read.

“Beyond the moral issues raised by Spotify’s Covid decision, the issue of vaccine misinformation and how it directly affects the current situation in the live music space is simply untenable.”

The Los Angeles-based band spoke about how their 2019 tour was cancelled due to Covid, which was a huge financial blow.

“We simply cannot square Spotify’s insistence on spreading misinformation about something that directly endangers our band’s supply chain, namely, human beings in a room with big speakers,” Failure said.

“There are multiple layers, and reasons for our decision, but looking at the capitalistic, free market angle, this band, like any other small business, is cutting ties with a partner that continues to cut into our bottom line.”

The band also cited Spotify’s payment of its artists as another reason they have chosen to remove their music.

“We’ve all seen the stories of just how little Spotify pays artists whose product powers their entire business model,” the statement said. “It’s been a scam for artists since the beginning, following in the tradition of the major label model which preceded it.”

Failure has released six full-length albums and five EPs.

Towards the end of their message, Failure urged other artists to join them in their move.

“We encourage other artists who want to be paid better for their music, and who don’t want to be in business with a company who is comfortable jeopardising the industry to which they owe their entire business model, to join us,” they wrote.

The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.

Failure’s decision follows after both Graham Nash and India Arie announced they were withdrawing their music from Spotify.