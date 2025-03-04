Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe’s fiancée, Kimberly Burch, is presumed dead after she reportedly fell overboard from a cruise ship. She was 56.

The Los Angeles-based glam-metal band was onboard as one of the acts playing the week-long The ‘80s Cruise, which departed Miami on Sunday. The line-up also included Squeeze, Adam Ant, Christopher Cross, Men at Work and more.

According to TMZ, Burch’s mother, Carnell Burch, said her daughter fell from the cruise ship “shortly after a heated argument” with Downe.

She said Downe, 60, had called her on Monday, March 3 to deliver the news of her death. It is not known whether Burch jumped or accidentally fell from the ship.

Burch’s mother also said her daughter had been drinking during the cruise, which she described as “uncharacteristic”.

A spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group told the publication: “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

In a separate statement, a US Coast Guard spokesperson told TMZ that the alleged incident happened roughly 20 miles away from Freeport, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard also said they deployed a helicopter crew and other personnel to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in their search. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force later suspended their search efforts.

Burch’s body has not yet been recovered.

Downe and Burch had been dating for over six years. On her Instagram page, Burch described herself as a “mommy” to her dog, Lil Man Carlos.

Burch was a realtor and helped sell merchandise at Faster Pussycat shows. Her final Instagram post, two days ago, showed herself and Downe smiling together below the words: “We made it to [The ‘80s Cruise].”

Downe formed Faster Pussycat in Los Angeles in 1985 with guitarists Greg Steele and Brent Muscat and bassist Kelly Nickels.

They released three albums, Faster Pussycat (1987), Wake Me When It's Over (1989), and Whipped! (1992) before breaking up in 1993.

They reformed in 2001 to tour, subsequently releasing comeback album The Power and the Glory Hole in 2006.

Their biggest hits include "Babylon,” "Bathroom Wall,” “House of Pain,” and "Nonstop to Nowhere.” The band enjoyed their heyday in the 1980s and early 1990s, and in total have sold over two million records worldwide.