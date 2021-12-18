Fetty Wap arrested at Newark airport due to outstanding warrant
Rapper was released on bail
Fetty Wap was arrested on Friday (17 December) outside the Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey over an outstanding warrant.
Police received an alert from the rapper’s ankle monitor, prompting them to question him.
Authorities found that Fetty Wap had an active warrant for his arrest, for public nuisance. It is unclear what the specifics of the incident that led to the arrest warrant are.
The artist was released on bail.
The Independent has contacted Fetty Wap’s representatives for comment.
In October, Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drugs charges while attending Rolling Loud festival in New York.
In 2019, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.
He was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after being caught drag-racing another car on a highway in New York.
Earlier this year, the artist’s four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications relating to a heart defect she had had since birth.
The rapper dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to her, saying on Instagram: “LoLo, daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl.”
The “Trap Queen” singer is father to five other children – Aydin, 10, Zaviera, six, Khari, five, Amani, five, and Zy, who was born in 2018.
