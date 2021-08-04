Fetty Wap speaks out after daughter’s death: ‘I love you to the moon and back’

Fetty Wap has paid a tribute to his daughter Lauren Maxwell on Instagram, after it emerged she had died aged four.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell, said in an Instagram live video on Tuesday (3 August) that “she’s good, my baby’s happy now”, while showing a photograph of Lauren.

“My shorty,” the New Jersey rapper added before kissing the picture. “That’s my little twin right there,” he said.

The rapper also posted another photo of Lauren on his profile. The caption read: “Hey mini-me (My Twin) I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend.”

This gesture comes after the girl’s mom Turquoise Miami confirmed the tragic news of her death in an Instagram post on the weekend.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she added.

The post was accompanied by a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Fetty Wap had also dedicated his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month to Lauren.

“LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time.

The “Trap Queen” singer is father to five other children – Aydin, 10, Zaviera, six, Khari, five, Amani, five, and Zy, who was born in 2018.