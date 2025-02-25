Nineties boyband ‘stunned’ as singer announces surprise return after 11 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Abz Love has made the surprise announcement that he is rejoining the Nineties boyband Five amid rumours they are about to embark on a major reunion tour.

The pop star, born Richard Breen, shared the news in a post on X/Twitter that used similar wording to his dramatic departure in 2014.

“As of today I am once again a member of @itsfiveofficial,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the fans who support us, I love you all.”

Back in 2014, Love wrote: “As of today I am no longer a member of @itsfiveofficial Thank you to all the fans who support us, I love you all.”

His bandmates seemed amused by his stunt, with Scott Robinson replying: “Wow what a way to find this out! Love you brother.”

“C’mon Abz!! Cracking up over this,” Sean Conlon chimed in, while Ritchie Neville said: “You really sure this time? That’s four out of five now…”

Neville was alluding to the band’s five members, with Jason Paul Brown the only one yet to confirm his involvement.

Formed in 1997, Five (or 5ive) were signed by Simon Cowell and BMG/RCA before releasing their debut single, “Slam Dunk (Da Funk)”, which peaked at No 10 on the UK singles chart.

They scored an international hit the following year with “When the Lights Go Out”, which made the top 10 in the US and peaked at No 4 in the UK.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Five released three studio albums, including their millions-selling self-titled debut, before disbanding in 2001. They have reunited on several occasions over the years, but never with all five original members.

In the BBC documentary Boybands Forever, Cowell cited Five as the band that “got away”, pointing to how close they became to breaking America before they called it a day.

“The band ended before we really cracked America, and I honestly think we could have done that,” former manager Chris Herbert agreed.

Five’s members offered plenty of dark insights into the inner workings of the band and their negative experiences of the gruelling pop industry.

“You’re flying high, doing something that is everybody’s dream. Yet it’s also one of the most stressful, lonely and unhappy times of your life,” Neville told The Independent, claiming he had once been forced to go onstage and perform during a severe bout of food poisoning.

“They were like, ‘Nah, the label aren’t having it, you’ve got to go – just go on, do it, come off. We’ll have a bucket at the side of the stage in case you need to spew.”

The band’s official social media have been teasing a huge announcement for 27 February, with billboards featuring lyrics to their hit “Keep On Movin” popping up around the UK.

Fans have been invited to sign up to the band’s website with their email addresses in order to receive the news first.