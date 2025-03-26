FKA Twigs postpones ‘Eusexua’ US tour dates over visa error

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer FKA Twigs has announced the postponement of several of her Eusexua US tour dates due to visa issues.

The artist, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, explained on social media that an error led to the required paperwork not being submitted in time.

The affected shows include Chicago on 26 and 27 March, Toronto on 30 and 31 March, and New York on 3 and 4 May. These dates follow earlier postponements of the tour's initial shows in Prague and Berlin, which were attributed to shipping issues.

The 37-year-old recently completed the UK and European leg of her Eusexua tour with a final performance in London on 22 March.

open image in gallery FKA Twigs said a paperwork error had led to the postponement ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

In a post on X, the singer, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, said: “I wanted to come on here and personally address, and talk to you about some things that have been happening behind the scenes in my world.

“So as you may have seen, I have been performing the Eusexua tour in the UK and Europe, and it’s been absolutely incredible.

“The reception and the crowd, and the artistic expression, everything’s just been completely amazing, and I feel so grateful to be just a part of such an amazing creative process.

“Behind the scenes, practically, it has been challenging with production and just yeah, the more practical sides of putting this tour together.

“So today, I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform, so that means that by no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago and Toronto shows.

“For those of you who are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto, because it’s not part of the United States, it’s because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is.

“I don’t take this lightly, I’m completely devastated to be honest with you, and completely heartbroken, all I want to do is to be there with you, bring Eusexua to you.

“I’ve not performed in the USA since 2019 and it really feels like a home away from home, and this is just such a huge blow, and I feel super let down, and I’m looking into how and why this happened, and I’m making sure that I have the support to correct this.”

She went on to say that she would be “rescheduling” the shows, with information to come “very shortly”.

Becoming emotional, FKA Twigs continued: “I can’t wait to bring Eusexua to you, it’s truly been one of the greatest achievements of my life, it’s been this amazing, incredible, spiritual, enlightening whirlwind, and all I want is to be with you and be performing with you.

“So I’m truly devastated, and I’m so sorry for everyone that if this has affected your your plans.

“Thank you so much for understanding, I’m going to come to you harder and stronger than ever, thank you so much love you.”

She is also due to perform at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in California next month, and a gig in San Francisco on April 19, with no updates given as to whether these will be impacted by the visa issues.

The tour comes after the singer released her third studio album of the same name in January, which peaked at number three on the UK albums chart.

The singer is next due to perform in Mexico City on April 6.