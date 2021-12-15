Rapper Flavor Flav has narrowly escaped death after a giant boulder landed on his car.

The music star, formerly a member of Public Enemy, was driving to Los Angeles when extreme weather sent a boulder tumbling down a cliff in La Tuna Canyon.

It directly smashed into the right side of his vehicle.

After the collision, Flavor Flav (real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr) lost control of his car, but found his way back to the road where he pulled over.

Photos obtained by the outlet show that if the boulder had landed just a few inches to the right, the incident could have proved fatal.

His rep told Page Six: “Thank God he survived and is OK, although [he’s] a bit emotionally shaken up.”

Flavor Flav himself revealed that he “came very close to death”, adding that he is “super grateful to be alive”.

Earlier this month, attorneys for the rapper said he’s working to stay sober following dismissal of a misdemeanour domestic battery charge following a fight with his girlfriend at his home in Las Vegas.

The 62-year-old’s defence attorneys said that he pleaded no contest in Henderson Municipal Court to a misdemeanour nonviolent coercion charge, and paid $640 in fines.

“Mr Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety,” David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement.