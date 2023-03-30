Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flo Rida’s six-year-old son is in critical condition after falling out of the window of the family’s fifth-floor apartment in New Jersey.

The rapper’s son, Zohar Dillard, whom he shares with Alexis Adams, was taken to hospital on 4 March in critical condition.

Dillard is in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, reportedly recovering from several injuries, including multiple pelvis fractures, left metatarsal fractures, grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs.

On 27 March, Adams filed a lawsuit to the Superior Court of New Jersey, suing her apartment’s management company for negligence.

The legal filings claim, per several reports, that the building was equipped with “windows that posed a hazardous condition”, further alleging they were installed with “incorrect sized guards”, “thereby breaching their duty of care”.

Adam’s attorney Steven P Haddad has requested a trial jury, arguing the managers are responsible for upkeeping the building “in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions”.

The defendant, Goldberg Management, declined The Independent’s request for comment.

The plaintiffs, listed as Dillard and Adams, are seeking an undisclosed amount of damages to cover Dillard’s current and future medical bills, legal fees, and any ongoing and future mental and physical pain.

In a statement shared with local outlet News 12 New Jersey, Adams said: “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces.

“I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Dillard has hydrocephalus, a neurological condition caused by an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain” (per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke).

Flo Rida has yet to make a public statement regarding the accident, but The Independent has reached out to his representative for comment.

According to Adams in a 2018 interview with The Daily Mail, Flo Rida – real name Tramar Lacel Dillard – has only seen his son once during the paternity test.