‘Heartbroken’: Florence Welch cancels remaining UK tour dates after performing on stage with a broken foot

‘My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms,’ singer wrote

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 19 November 2022 15:22
Comments
Florence Welch falls over

Florence Welch has been forced to cancel her UK tour after breaking her foot.

The Florence + The Machine singer kicked off her Dance Fever tour this week and performed at the O2 Arena in London on Friday (18 November) night.

She had been due to play there again on Saturday (19 November) before heading off across the UK and Ireland.

But on Saturday afternoon, Welch posted a picture to Instagram of the stage splattered with blood and explained that she had performed on a broken foot without realising it.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

She continued: “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x.”

Welch on stage in May

(Getty Images for MRC)

Welch said that her team were working to reschedule the shows for next year and would have more information soon.

The comment section was flooded with messages of support, including from fans who had attended the concert on Friday.

“Was at the concert last night and can confirm that you kept going with a bleeding and broken foot and gave us the best show!! You were incredible, thank you! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” one wrote.

Another comment read: “The way you finished that show on a broken foot!!!!!!!! INCREDIBLE.”

