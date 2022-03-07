Florence + the Machine have released the music video for their track “Heaven is Here”, which was filmed in Kyiv four months ago.

Sharing a clip of the video on Instagram on Monday 7 March, the band’s singer Florence Welch wrote: “Filmed in KYIV 20 NOV 2021… Two of the dancers in this video are currently sheltering. To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia. I love you.”

She added: “I wish I could put my arms around you. Strength.”

The music video – shot in a room that appears to be high up in a multi-storey building, with a window looking out onto Kyiv – was directed by Autumn de Wilde, the filmmaker behind the 2020 period drama Emma.

The group made their comeback last month with the new single “King”, which marked their first piece of new music since last year’s song for the Cruella soundtrack, “Call Me Cruella”.

Welch said of the track: “‘Heaven Is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio.

“I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.”

