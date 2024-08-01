Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fontaines DC have canceled their scheduled Istanbul, Turkey gig in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The five-piece Irish post-punk band made up of Grian Chatten (vocals), Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Tom Coll (drums), Conor Deegan III (bass) and Conor Curley (guitar) made the announcement on their Instagram Story on Thursday (August 1).

“To all our wonderful fans in Turkey,” the statement began. “Further to conversations with Palestinian artists and human rights activists, we have now decided to cancel our show at Sorlu PSM, Istanbul on Tuesday 20th August. The global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, led by the largest Palestinian coalition, has called on artists to refuse to play Zorlu PSM until Zorlu fully divests from the supply of energy to Israel while it carries out what the International Court of Justice now agrees is plausibly a genocide.”

It continued: “We were really looking forward to visiting and playing beautiful Istanbul, however in this instance, we must be clear in our convictions and put solidarity with the people of Palestine first. We promise to play in Turkey as soon as we can make it possible.”

They noted that full ticket refunds would be available from the point of purchase.

In May, Latitude Festival was similarly boycotted by several artists over its Barclays sponsorship. The British bank has been accused of trying to “art wash” its reputation by sponsoring music events while allegedly increasing its investment in arms companies that trade with Israel.

Fontaines DC cancel Turkey gig in solidarity with Palestine ( Fontaines DC on Instagram )

Fontaines DC are currently touring around Europe and playing at various festivals, including the UK’s Reading Festival and Leeds Festival on August 24 and 25, respectively.

The “I Love You” band are gearing up to release their new 11-track album, Romance, on August 23, which they will support with a worldwide tour.

Beginning on September 20 in Seattle, Washington, they will embark on a 20-date US and Canadian tour, making stops in major cities including San Francisco, California; Englewood, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska; Toronto, Ontario; Boston, Massachusetts; and Washington, DC before wrapping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 10.

Following a month-long pause, they will then return to the UK and Ireland on November 20 to continue their tour, making stops in Wolverhampton, London, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Dublin.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In a 2023 interview with The Independent, music producer Dan Carey, who has become inextricably linked to Fontaines DC having produced their first three albums, spoke about recording the band’s “easy and buzzy” debut 2019 record, Dogrel.

“It was so immediate and raw,” he said, adding: “At the beginning, there was this kind of fearlessness that came from there not really being any expectations.”

Fontaines DC have since released A Hero’s Death (2020) and Skinty Fia (2022).

Romance will be released on August 23.