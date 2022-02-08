Foo Fighters have left fans divided after announcing a virtual concert in the Metaverse.

On Monday (7 February), the band founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl announced that they’re going to be performing a free concert in partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook), which will stream immediately after the Super Bowl game on 15 February.

Available to watch on Facebook Live, Foo Fighters said that this is their first VR performance.

During the concert, fans will be able to access a 180-degree virtual-reality view of the show through Horizon Venues, which is a virtual online space created by Meta.

The concert is set to be directed by Mark Romanek, who has previously worked with top artists like Coldplay, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift.

The show is described as a “surreal convergence of physical, fantastical visual elements”.

Not all Foo Fighter fans were excited by the event.

While many fans expressed their eagerness to see their “favourite” band perform in the Metaverse, some people are calling it “absolutely unnecessary”.

“Yeah, love them but can’t stomach [Mark Zuckerberg] and he’s quest to rule [sic]. Didn’t think that they’d sell out like that,” wrote one disappointed fan. “Makes me feel sick.”

Another person added: “This is unfortunate.”

“F*** the Meta I don’t care how many people get on, it’s a waste of time,” wrote another person.

Many fans also defended the band’s move, with one fan expressing how “excited” he is to watch the VR show.

“This is the best news ever about the Super Bowl AND the metaverse. Everything is better when @foofighters music is involved,” wrote another fan.

The concert will begin at 8pm Pacific time (4am BST) on 15 February.