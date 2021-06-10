Former fans of Foo Fighters have pledged to throw out the band’s CDs after they announced a gig exclusively for those who are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday (8 June), the rock group announced that they will play New York’s Madison Square Garden on 20 June for fans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Fans must have received their second dose at least 14 days before the concert takes place, as the event will be mask-free.

The band confirmed that children under the age of 16 will be allowed to present a negative Covid test in lieu of receiving their vaccination.

The news was met with outrage by some apparent Foo Fighters fans, who have declared their intention to abandon the band as a result.

“I’ll never buy another ticket to a @foofighters concert,” tweeted comedian Josh Denny.

“Music is meant to build bridges, not destroy them,” tweeted pop group Right Said Fred in response to the news.

“Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, [will hold] a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted another fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

The vaccine policy at the Foo Fighters show is designed to comply with current rules for arena shows and concerts in New York.

In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York venues can operate at 100 per cent capacity if everyone within the venue is fully vaccinated.