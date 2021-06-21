The Foo Fighters performed at Madison Square Garden last night (20 June) and concert-goers were thrilled to see live music back in action.

The rock band performed to a large crowd in what was the first full-capacity concert hosted at the iconic venue since March 2020.

Last night’s performance was the first in more than 15 months that required no social distancing, masks or capacity caps with all concert-goers required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination.

Fans were shocked to see the band joined on stage by comedian Dave Chapelle, who performed a cover of Radiohead’s 1992 hit “Creep” alongside frontman Dave Grohl.

Concert-goers were quick to share their delight at the concert on social media.

A journalist tweeting on Palmer Report’s account wrote: “I’m at a Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden with 20,000 of my closest vaccinated friends.

“They just convered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ – and Dave Chapelle sang lead vocals (no, really). None of this would be happening if the election had gone the other way. America is back!”

Another user shared a video of the performance and crowd, accompanied by the caption: “June 20th 2021, reopening of the Garden for a sold out fully vaccinated Foo Fighters show, and Dave Chapelle shows up for a rendition of my favourite song Creep by Radiohead. It can’t get better than this, take all my money.”

“I’ve lost a lot of faith in humanity in the past 15 months,” added a third person. “This Foo Fighters show is helping restore it. 18,000 people on their feet, all vaccinated, all looking for community.”

Someone else wrote: “Sold out, fully vaccinated show at @TheGarden, New York is back!”

“First live concert, at The Garden! Foo Fighters!! Vaccinated only,” wrote another excited attendee.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Outside the venue, a small group gathered in apparent protest at the “vaccinated people only” policy.

One user shared footage of what they claimed was “a group of anti-vax demonstrators” gathered outside the venue to protest.

“Well looks like it is time to boycott anything at Madison Square Garden in New York,” one person wrote.

The Foo Fighters’ performance at Madison Square Garden follows the band’s recent gig in Agoura Hills, California, which also required attendees to provide proof of full vaccination.

According to Variety, protesters outside the Canyon Club venue carried signs that read, “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregations back” and “event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed”.

The vaccine policy at the Foo Fighters shows is designed to comply with current rules for arena shows and concerts in New York.

In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York venues can operate at 100 per cent capacity if everyone within the venue is fully vaccinated.

Last week, it was reported that Bruce Springsteen’s shows on Broadway would not be available to people who had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine.