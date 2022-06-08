Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles

Band will team up with artists who both inspired and were inspired by Hawkins

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 08 June 2022 18:06
Comments
Dave Grohl introduces Taylor Hawkins during final Foo Fighters concert

Foo Fighters have announced two tribute shows this September in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band will play two shows, the first in London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 September and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 27 September.

It will be the first time the band have performed together live since Hawkins died aged 50 in March earlier this year.

Hawkins – who had been the group’s drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. A cause of death has not been announced.

The forthcoming concerts have been organised by Hawkins’ family together with his bandmates, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

Recommended

In a statement, Foo Fighters said they will be teaming up with artists who both inspired and were inspired by Hawkins to play “the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life”.

Details of the full line-up and ticket information are yet to be announced.

Hawkins’ wife Alison released a statement on Wednesday (8 June) to thank fans for their support and “kindness”.

(Alison Hawkins Twitter)

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief,” she wrote on social media.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she continued.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Taylor Hawkins died aged 50 in March (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

Hawkins and his wife share three kids, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh.

Recommended

He was Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album The Colour & The Shape.

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose. Hawkins played on every subsequent band album.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in