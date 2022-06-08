Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles

Foo Fighters have announced two tribute shows this September in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band will play two shows, the first in London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 September and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 27 September.

It will be the first time the band have performed together live since Hawkins died aged 50 in March earlier this year.

Hawkins – who had been the group’s drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. A cause of death has not been announced.

The forthcoming concerts have been organised by Hawkins’ family together with his bandmates, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

In a statement, Foo Fighters said they will be teaming up with artists who both inspired and were inspired by Hawkins to play “the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life”.

Details of the full line-up and ticket information are yet to be announced.

Hawkins’ wife Alison released a statement on Wednesday (8 June) to thank fans for their support and “kindness”.

(Alison Hawkins Twitter)

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief,” she wrote on social media.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she continued.

“Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Taylor Hawkins died aged 50 in March (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Hawkins and his wife share three kids, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh.

He was Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album The Colour & The Shape.

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose. Hawkins played on every subsequent band album.