Foo Fighters have trolled the anti-LGBT+ Westbro Baptist church on their latest tour.

The group, which has targeted Foo Fighters shows on various occasions in the past, turned up at the band’s concert at the Azura Ampitheater in Kansas on 5 August. Some of the group shouted homophobic chants, while others held placards.

To drown out the chants, the Foo Fighters turned up on a truck dressed as their recent disco alter egos, The Dee Gees. Earlier this year, the group released an album of covers as the Dee Gees titled ‘Hail Satin’.

The 10-track album features four Bee Gees covers, a new re-imagined version of Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’, and five live renditions of songs from their last album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Addressing the protesters outside the gig, frontman Dave Grohl said: “Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you.”

He continued: “I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

Soon after, they performed their own version of the Bee Gees classic, ‘You Should Be Dancing’, to drown out the chants.

The group later responded on Twitter, writing: “Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims he loves everybody and Westboro Baptist does not. Hello! There’s no love in encouraging sin. Someone might accuse Dave of being a ... Pretender.”

In 2015, the Foo Fighters arrived at a gig on the back of a truck to “rickroll” the anti-LGBT+ group, playing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” to counter their protest.