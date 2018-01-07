The French singer France Gall has died aged 70. She passed Sunday morning (7 January) in Paris.

Gall's representative confirmed the news in a statement, saying the singer died after an infection complication caused by cancer. AFP initially reported the death.

The singer had been hospitalised in December. She had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993, one year after her husband and fellow singer Michel Berger died from a heart attack.

Gall first came to the French public's attention with the song "Don't Be So Stupid" when she was just 16, the single selling 200,00 copies.

She went on to work with songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, Gall singing their song "Poupée de cire, poupée de son" at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965, winning the competition for Luxembourg.

As a result, Gall found international fame, going on to have a successful singing career as a solo artist and eventually singing alongside Berger, helping revive his career.

Gall later retired from the music scene after the death of her daughter, Pauline, from Cystic Fibrosis in 1997. She later appeared in the 2007 documentary Tous Pour La Musique to mark the 15th anniversary of Berger's death.