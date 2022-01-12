TikTok star Francis Bourgeois shocked fans as he went trainspotting with Joe Jonas.

The British social media has amassed more than two million followers and nearly 35 million likes with his videos on the short-form platform, in which he travels the British countryside sharing his love for trains.

In a clip shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (12 January), Bourgeois was seen collaborating with an unlikely companion as he and Jonas hung together in a field near a train track.

The Jonas Brothers singer also shared a video zoomed in on Bourgeois’ train badge, before panning out to show the social media star.

“Train spotting with the legend,” Jonas captioned his post.

It is not known why the pair were together, but fans suspected they may have been filming a video for Bourgeois’ TikTok.

Twitter users were equal parts baffled and overjoyed by the news, with one commenter writing: “I know there’s been a lot of bad news lately / today but Joe Jonas and Francis went trainspotting together so cling to that joy my friends.”

Another tweet read: “King of trains and my heart Francis Bourgeois posting a vid with Joe Jonas?! What is this glitch in the Matrix.”

“The highlight of my 2022 is undoubtedly this Joe Jonas x Francis Bourgeois collaboration,” another commenter wrote.