Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.

On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.

The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.

The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.

“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief and I remember marbling afterwards at how his energy blasted through the phone,” Ocean wrote on Instagram.

“So much vim in this Wim. We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief and how going into the cold water changed his life.”

“It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know,” he added. “Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent, and generous.”

“I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, [Cory Henry], and [Dylan Patrice] played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory in the summer of 2020,” he wrote.

“I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everyone,” Ocean wrote.

Frank Ocean new music from Blonded Xmas episode

This new release comes a week after Ocean released two new collections for his Homer and Blonded brands.

Ocean last released his singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in April 2020.