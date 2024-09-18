Frank Turner’s wife says their marriage is over after ‘things came to light’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Frank Turner’s wife Jessica Guise has announced that their marriage has ended after “things came to light” regarding the musician’s alleged actions on his US tour this summer.

Guise, who married the “Recovery” musician in 2019, said that the pair decided to share a statement online to “save some difficult questions” going forward.

“Things have come to light about Frank’s actions on his US tour in June and since, which give me no choice but to accept that our marriage is over,” she said, sharing a black and white photograph of herself and Turner in an embrace.

Guise remarked that the events have been “sudden”, “unexpected” and “caused huge pain”.

“We are both in grief at what we’re losing here, and whilst we talk about our personal worlds in our music, please understand – I know you will – that we don’t want to have conversations about this on social media right now,” she added.

She said that before “any of this” happened, they enjoyed a “decade of love and joy; a quarter of our lives spent facing the world as a team, as best friends”.

“We’re going to try to hold on to as much of that as we can,” she continued.

Guise and Turner pictured during the festive period ( Instagram via @jess.guise )

Guise, a singer-songwriter and psychotherapist, continued: “There’ll be songs, of course (brace, brace), but we hope to continue to support, love and care for each other in whatever ways we can.”

“And don’t worry, the cat is coming with me, she’s not built for the tour bus,” she added.

British singer-songwriter Turner started out as the frontman for post-hardcore band Million Dead before embarking on a solo career in 2005. He recently released his latest album Undefeated, in May this year, and has been touring his new material.

Guise said things have ‘come to light’ ( Instagram via @jess.guise )

The musician is currently in Canada, where he is playing several shows, then he goes on to Germany, Switzerland and other European countries, before heading to Australia and Asia at the end of 2024.

Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls began their tour with Glastonbury in June, before travelling around the UK and rest of the world.

Earlier this year, the former couple enjoyed a holiday to Brazil, with Guise calling it the most “magical two weeks” and in October, 2023, she documented their holiday to Spain, where they were “actually off work together”.

“Had a few weekends actually off work together recently. Turns out weekends are great. They might catch on,” she wrote.

At Christmas, Guise shared a series of happy pictures of the pair enjoying festive activities at home, but said it had been a “long, taxing year”.