British DJ and record producer Fred Again.. has announced the dates for his Places We’ve Never Been North American tour beginning this September.

The 31-year-old “Marea (we’ve lost dancing)” hitmaker shared the news on his Instagram account on Monday (August 5), along with information about how to secure tickets.

“Okayyyyy North America we comin on tour next month!!” he wrote. “Whenever we go to the US I hear about (and sometimes see from the plane!!) alll these mad places that we haven’t gotten to go to and explore.

“So yeah I can’t waittttt to see these parts and play some shows in some magical places,” he added, noting that the poster doesn’t include every show, just the ones that have been confirmed so far.

Where will Fred Again be touring?

Fred Again, real name Frederick John Philip Gibson, will kick off the tour with two nights in Denver, Colorado, on September 11 and 12, just days after the release of his new album, ten days, on September 6.

He will then travel across across the continent, making stops in several major cities, including Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; Minneapolis, Minnesota; East Troy, Wisconsin, Detroit, Michigan; Toronto, Canada; Buffalo, New York; Atlanta, Georga; and Fort Worth, Texas.

When do pre-sale tickets go on sale?

For fans interested in nabbing pre-sale tickets, you will need to go to Fred Again’s official website to sign up to be sent a code. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 8 at 12pm local time.

When do general tickets go on sale?

General tickets will be available to purchase on Friday, August 9 at 12pm local time.

Fred previously teased his new record, ten days, on Instagram, sharing: “It’s ten songs about ten days.

“There’s been a lot of biggg mad crazy moments in the last year but basically all of these are about really very small quiet intimate moments,” he said. “Some of them are like the most intensly joyful things I have felt, and some of them are the other side of things. And some days I don’t want to speak about loads cos I’m not the only person it was an important day for if that makes sense.”

Ten days will be released on September 6.

Fred, who was shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize last July, is currently traveling around Europe playing gigs at various festivals. He performed a secret set at Glastonbury at the end of June.