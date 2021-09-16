Former US The X-Factor contestant Freddie Combs has died, aged 49.

The news was confirmed by Combs wife, Kay, to TMZ in the US earlier today (16 September) who said that Freddie died in a Florida hospital last Friday (September 10) from kidney failure. She went on to say that he wasn’t suffering from Covid-19.

Kay told the outlet: “I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend,” before adding that he was surrounded by his family and friends at the time of his death.

Freddie appeared on season two of the talent contest in the US and proved popular with judges and viewers following his powerful rendition of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”. He dedicated the song to his “ever loving wife” at the audition and received a standing ovation from the audience.

You can see his audition here:

During his audition Freddie impressed judges including Simon Cowell, L.A. Reid, Demi Lovato and Britney Spears, and received four votes to get through to the next round.

Lovato said of his performance: “You know what, you really touched me when you sang.”

While Spears added: “You do have an amazing voice, I’m going to say yes.”

Freddie, who was an evangelist minister, also appeared on a special TLC documentary in 2010 called Ton Of Love in which he explored his 35 stone weight loss journey.

He also appeared on two episodes of Christian television show Heavenly Ever After in 2011 alongside his wife.