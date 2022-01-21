Fugees cancel reunion tour due to Covid concerns, angering fans

The Fugees have cancelled their reunion tour due to ongoing concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group – made up of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras – were set to reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, The Score.

In a social media post announcing the tour’s cancellation, they wrote: “We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

The “Ready or Not” hitmakers continued: “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment.”

The group did not announce any rescheduled dates but said: “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”

Fans of the hip-hop legends have been reacting to the news on social media with most of them left unimpressed by the cancellation.

One fan commented on the news by making reference to past acrimony in the band: “There was zero chance that Fugees tour would make it past a couple shows.”

Another also said: “The Fugees canceling their reunion tour is the most obvious thing I’ve seen this month.”

Another criticised the lack of refund information in the announcement: “Fugees have cancelled their already-delayed reunion tour. Worrying lack of refund information included on this snazzy graphic they’ve sent out announcing the news.”

The tour was originally announced back September and due to start 2 November in Chicago but was postponed three days before it was scheduled to begin.