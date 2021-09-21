Fugees reunite for The Score 25th anniversary tour

Influential hip-hop group, the Fugees, have announced they are reuniting for a world tour.

The tour will be in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the group’s seminal album The Score, which spawned the hit singles “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La”.

The group consists of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel and Lauryn Hill.

Commenting on the reunion, Hill said: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.”

The singer added: “I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Rapper Wylef Jean added in a statement: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music; we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again that God has brought us together.”

The reunion will be the first time the trio have performed together in 15 years since their acrimonious break-up partially caused by a romantic falling out between Hill and Jean.

The tour will see the Fugees perform around the world, starting with dates in the US. Tomorrow (22 September) will be the tour’s first performance, which is due to take place at a secret pop-up event in New York.

The reunion tour officially kicks off on 2 November in Chicago, with dates in Paris, London, Ghana and Nigeria to follow later in December.

(Getty Images)

The London show at the O2 Arena will take place on 6 December.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on 24 September at 10.00am via Live Nation.