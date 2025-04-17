Fyre Festival 2 postponed just weeks ahead of scheduled kick-off date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fyre Festival 2 has been postponed indefinitely by its organiser, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland, just over a month ahead of its scheduled kick-off date.

McFarland has been attempting to orchestrate a more successful version of the initial Fyre Festival, the notorious event that went viral in 2017 after guests who had paid thousands of dollars for tickets ended up stranded in the Bahamas with limited food and shelter, and none of the promised headliners.

However, the new festival, which was supposed to take place on the Isla Mujeres, Mexico, between 30 May to 2 June, has now been indefinitely postponed, with ticket-holders informed that they had been issued refunds.

“The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced,” a message sent to a ticket-holder and seen by ABC News said.

“We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Tickets for Fyre Festival 2, which was marketed under the slogan “FYRE Festival 2 is real”, went on sale in February at a starting fee of $1,400 and up to $25,000, while premium packages were also being sold for as much as $1.1m.

At the time, McFarland said a statement, “I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again.”

“After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2,” he added.

open image in gallery Billy McFarland's Fyre Fest 2 has been postponed indefinitely ( Getty )

As with the doomed original event, McFarland’s festival promised an “electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports, and treasure hunting — all set in the stunning location of Isla Mujeres, Mexico”.

“Experience unforgettable performances, immersive experiences, and an atmosphere that redefines creativity and culture,” the festival's website said.

open image in gallery Guests at the original Fyre Festival were greeted by disaster relief tents and sodden mattresses

Leading up to the festival, Mexico officials with the Quintana Roo Tourism Department and the Playa Del Carmen government said “no event of that name” was to be held there.

Bernardo Cueto, tourism secretary of the State of Quintana Roo, where Isla Mujeres is located, told ABC News that his agency was responsible for handing out permissions for events of this kind. However, Fyre Fest 2 was not something he was informed about, he said, nor was an event by that name happening in Playa del Carmen or Isla Mujeres.

On 4 April, McFarland shared a timeline of apparent conversations with the government of Playa Del Carmen to the festival’s Instagram account, including screenshots of purported conversations and permits.

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” he said. “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

Eagle-eyed followers then pointed out that the terms of the permits McFarland had posted limited the event to 250 attendees max, far below his proposed 1,800 guests, and also limited the event of 12 hours of music across the weekend with a noise limit of 100 decibels.

The festival had yet to announce a lineup but McFarland told the Today programme: “We’re going to have artists across electronic, hip hop, pop and rock. However, it’s not just music. We might have a professional skateboarder do a demonstration. We might have an MMA champion teach you techniques in the morning.”

Electronic producer and DJ deadmau5 has responded to the news of the event’s postponement, sharing a screenshot of the announcement on his Instagram account along with the caption: “Well that sucks”.

McFarland served four years of a six-year sentence in prison after being convicted of wire fraud in connection with the failed 2017 festival.