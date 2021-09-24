Rapper G-Eazy has revealed details of his friendship with Demi Lovato saying that their “chemistry” is stronger due to the “fair share of adversity and breakouts” they’ve both experienced in the past.

“We’ve both experienced our fair share of adversity and breakdowns that have become everybody else’s business because of the media’s portrayal,” the 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, told Entertainment Weekly.

He added: “So given what Demi’s experienced and gone through, especially in the past couple of years, as have I, that synergy and chemistry and connection is even stronger.”

Lovato and G-Eazy recently collaborated on the track “Breakdown” from the California-born rapper’s latest studio album These Things Happen Too, which was released on Friday (24 September).

G-Eazy also complimented Lovato on their “immense power and talent”.

“One of the pillars of our friendship, I’d say, is our ability to talk about things, and be there for each other,” the rapper said.

When asked about the new album, G-Eazy told the outlet that he wants it to “represent the maturation of Gerald”.

“[I want this album to] show my evolution, both in my artistry, but also in my identity as a human being,” he said. “I’m not just a wild kid anymore. At some point you’ve got to become a grown man and handle your adult life and take responsibility.”

Fans of “The Beautiful & Damned” rapper have posted rave reviews about the new album.

One person wrote: “Only listened to the first four songs so far. Can already tell it’s your best album ever. Greatness my man. Thank you, G-Eazy.”

“Literally cannot pick one [song]. It’s been so so long since anyone has put out an album where every song is spectacular,” wrote someone else.

“We can all tell you put your heart and soul into this and it was soo worth the wait!! F****** amazing G.”