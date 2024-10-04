Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Garth Brooks has responded to accusations of rape and battery, after a former makeup artist and hairstylist brought a lawsuit against the singer.

Brooks, 62, who is one of country music’s biggest stars, has denied the allegations.

He is being sued by a woman identified only as a “Jane Roe” who says she was first hired to do hair and makeup for his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999. She said she began working for Brooks directly in 2017.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on Thursday (3 October), contains the allegation that Brooks raped the woman in a hotel suite during a work trip. CNN was first to report the lawsuit.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars,” Brooks’ representatives told Deadline. “It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.”

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money,” he continued. “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behaviour I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

Brooks’ also referred to a lawsuit he filed in an attempt to prevent the content of the accuser’s claims being made public.

“We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character,” he explained.

Brooks denies any wrongdoing

“We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.” He added, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

The anonymous woman claimed that in May 2019 she travelled with Brooks to Los Angeles on his private jet. Normally they were joined by others, but on this occasion, they were the only two passengers.

“Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room,” the complaint read.

She alleges that Brooks then raped her, and that on subsequent occasions he physically groped her and made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with his wife. She said the experience had been “painful and traumatic”.

In addition to the allegation of rape, she accuses Brooks of exposing his genitals to her, sharing sexual fantasies, and sending her sexually explicit text messages.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)