Gary Barlow shares rare photo with wife Dawn in celebration of wedding anniversary
Take That star also posted a photo of the day the pair met in 1988
Gary Barlow has posted a rare photo with his wife online to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
The singer, 50, shared a romantic message about Dawn Andrews Barlow, whom he married 22 years ago on Wednesday (12 January).
In the Instagram post, he included photos that were taken on the day he met Dawn, when she was a professional dancer, in 1988.
“Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs.B,” he wrote. “Well what a time we’ve had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children. Here’s to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988 !!! Shocking!!!”
In a more current photo, the pair can be seen raising a glass in celebration of the anniversary.
The couple’s relationship began after Dawn, 52, travelled the world with Take That as a backing dancer for their 1995 tour.
They married five years later and have three children together. Their fourth child, Poppy, died during birth in April 2012.
Barlow most recently appeared as a judge on BBC reality show Walk the Line, which was a ratings flop for the channel.
It’s also been revealed that Barlow composed the theme music for new ITV game show Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.
