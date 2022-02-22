Gary Brooker, the lead singer of the English rock band Procol Harum, has died at the age of 76.

Formed in 1967, Procol Harum were best known for their hit single “A Whiter Shade of Pale”, which became of of the enduring sounds of the Summer of Love.

As well as serving as the group’s lead singer, Brooker was also a pianist and songwriter.

His death was announced on Procol Harum’s Facebook page. Brooker, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died peacefully at his home on Saturday 19 February.

“We’re very sad to announce the death of Gary Brooker,” wrote the band.

“The single defining constant of the band’s fifty-year career, Gary’s voice and piano playing was legendary and he leaves behind a legacy that will last for generations. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Procol Harum were originally formed of Brooker, guitarist Ray Royer, bassist David Knights, keyboardist Matthew Fisher, drummer Bobby Harrison and lyricist Keith Reid.

After undergoing lineup changes, the group disbanded in 1977, before reforming in 1991 with Brooker’s involvement.

Brooker performing live in the UK on 2 January 1976 (Getty Images)

A longer statement shared by the band and hosted on Procol Harum’s fan-run website describes Brooker as “a brightly shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry”.

“Gary’s voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol’s 50-year international concert career. Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show,” it read.

He is survived by his wife of more than five decades, Franky.