Gary Brooker death: Procol Harum frontman dies aged 76
Brooker co-wrote the quintessential song ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’
Gary Brooker, the lead singer of the English rock band Procol Harum, has died at the age of 76.
Formed in 1967, Procol Harum were best known for their hit single “A Whiter Shade of Pale”, which became of of the enduring sounds of the Summer of Love.
As well as serving as the group’s lead singer, Brooker was also a pianist and songwriter.
His death was announced on Procol Harum’s Facebook page. Brooker, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died peacefully at his home on Saturday 19 February.
“We’re very sad to announce the death of Gary Brooker,” wrote the band.
“The single defining constant of the band’s fifty-year career, Gary’s voice and piano playing was legendary and he leaves behind a legacy that will last for generations. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”
Procol Harum were originally formed of Brooker, guitarist Ray Royer, bassist David Knights, keyboardist Matthew Fisher, drummer Bobby Harrison and lyricist Keith Reid.
After undergoing lineup changes, the group disbanded in 1977, before reforming in 1991 with Brooker’s involvement.
A longer statement shared by the band and hosted on Procol Harum’s fan-run website describes Brooker as “a brightly shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry”.
“Gary’s voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol’s 50-year international concert career. Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show,” it read.
He is survived by his wife of more than five decades, Franky.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies