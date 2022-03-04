Gene Simmons has said Kanye West would benefit from a “good b*** slap” so that he realises he is being an “a**hole” to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The rapper has attracted widespread criticism for his behaviour toward his estranged wife and Davidson, who she is currently dating.

Earlier this week, West shared a music video for his new track “Easy”, in which the Grammy award-winner is depicted abducting and decapitating a claymation figure who bears a close resemblance to Davidson.

The Kiss frontman told TMZ: “At a certain point, if anybody misbehaves, a good b*** slap [works].”

The rockstar clarified that he believes West is a “talented guy” but said that the “Jesus Walks” artist is “out of his mind”.

“It’s serious stuff. This is your wife, the mother of your children,” he continued.

“It’s not childish. There’s something clinically wrong with him, as he’s admitted. It’s a psychological problem.”

In 2018, West said that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when promoting his album Ye, describing it as a “superpower” in his song “Yikes”.

(GETTY IMAGES)

Simmons, 72, went on to say that West, 44, should “get a hobby” instead of making threats to “beat” the comedian.

“Love your kids, love the mother of your kids and let her make her own decisions,” Simmons advised. “She’s a grown-a** woman now, and she doesn’t need your permission.”

Kardashian was declared legally single on Wednesday (2 March) over a year after filing for divorce from West.

The ruling means the couple’s marriage will be legally ended immediately, while more detailed questions regarding their assets and custody of their four children will be addressed at future proceedings.