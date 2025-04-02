Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Simmons made comments about his wealth a week after defending a $12,000 fan experience to become his roadie.

“All I ever did was try to figure out how to become powerful and make lots of money, for survival,” the Kiss musician, 75, said in a preview of his new podcast interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. “The only thing money ever does, really, is give you the freedom to do stuff you actually like doing.

“It’s better to be rich than poor, it really is,” he continued. “And if you’re a miserable f*** it’s still better to be a rich, miserable f***. That’s all I ever tried to do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons said he enjoyed the fame that came with being part of Kiss, the storied rock band he formed in 1973 alongside Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.

Yet, he argued notoriety isn’t always as rewarding without money.

“There are a lot of famous people who are relatively poor, that’s not a lot of fun,” he noted, adding: “There’s a lot of industrial types whose names you don’t recognize who are filthy rich.”

Gene Simmons says ‘it’s better to be rich than poor’ in a new podcast interview ( Getty )

Simmons’s comments come nearly a week after he defended charging over $12,000 for an assistant job experience on his upcoming tour, set to begin on May 2 in Georgia.

Entitled “The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience,” the opportunity includes helping the crew set up, sitting in on sound check, arriving at the venue with the band, and hanging out backstage.

Instead of a normal job application, interested fans must pay exactly $12,495.

“When I was a kid and went to see shows, I was always curious, ‘What’s it like when they’re in a hotel? What’s it like when the stage is set up? What’s it like being onstage when they’re performing and seeing the audience from the stage?’” Simmons told the New York Post.

“I decided, ‘You know what, nobody’s ever done it. Why not open the idea to be my personal roadie for the day?’” Simmons said.

“You meet at the hotel where you have breakfast together or, you know, whatever floats your boat,” he explained. “You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content. You’re onstage, right offstage to my right. You can video the crowds, whatever. And I pull you onstage to sing a song with me.”

When it comes to souvenirs, the rockstar plans to give each roadie a signed set list, a signed rehearsal bass guitar and allow you to bring up to four personal items for him to sign, providing they are not instruments.

Photos are permitted, and one guest is welcome to tag along.

Simmons was meant to start his tour on April 3 in Anaheim, California, but he postponed 17 of his 26 tour dates until the beginning of 2026.