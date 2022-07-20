The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
George Ezra: How to get tickets to his 2023 tour
Tickets go on sale on Friday 22 July
George Ezra has announced three new live dates to follow his arena tour across the UK and Ireland this Autumn.
The “Budapest” singer will visit London’s O2 Arena, Killarney’s INEC Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena in spring next year.
Tickets are still available for Ezra’s autumn arena tour, which begins on 13 September in Liverpool and ends on 2 October in Sheffield, visiting cities such as Dublin and Glasgow in between.
The 29-year-old is just off the back of a headline performance at Finsbury Park, for which he enlisted support from the likes of Blossoms, Holly Humberstone and emerging artist Mychelle.
The announcement also comes after the BRIT winner released his third studio album Gold Rush Kid, which features chart topper “Green, Green Grass”.
Read below for more information on how to get tickets for the UK and Ireland shows next March.
How to get tickets
Tickets will go on sale at 10am UK time on Friday (22 July) and are available through Ticketmaster.
Demand is expected to be high as the London O2 Arena show will be the first Ezra has done since this summer.
Tickets are still available for Ezra’s Liverpool, Birmingham and Aberdeen shows this Autumn.
You can find out more information on the tour and how to get tickets on Ticketmaster.
