George Ezra UK tour: How to get tickets as artist announces 2022 arena dates
Artist is playing venues in cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham
George Ezra has announced a UK arena tour taking place later this year.
The artist announced the gigs alongside the release of a new single, “Green Green Grass”.
He will be playing venues in Liverpool, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham and Sheffield across September and October.
Ezra is also set to headline a show in London’s Finsbury Park on 17 July, for which he will be joined on the bill by Holly Humberstone and Blossoms, among other artists.
Tickets for the UK tour shows will go on general sale on 29 April at 10am BST and can be bought at Ticketmaster or SeeTickets
A presale for the dates will begin at 9am BST on 29 April.
Here is the full list of dates Ezra is set to play.
13 September – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
14 September – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
16 September – The AO Arena, Manchester
20 September– Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne
22 September – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
25 September – P&J Live, Aberdeen
26 September – The OVO Hydro, Glasgow
28 September – SSE Arena, Belfast
29 September – 3Arena, Dublin
1 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
2 October – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
