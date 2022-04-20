A new documentary shedding light on the life of late singer George Michael will be released this summer, it has been announced.

George Michael Freedom Uncut – a follow-up to the 2017 version, George Michael Freedom – was directed by Michael before his untimely death in 2016, along with his close friend David Austin.

Austin said in a statement: “The film is George’s final work. Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story.”

Featuring the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson, Mary J Blige and Cindy Crawford, the film explores Michael’s impact on the cultural landscape as he grew to become one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.

The documentary will provide intimate insight into Michael’s personal life that cameras never previously had access to, including the devastating loss of his mother, and his heartbreak at the untimely passing of his first real love, Anselmo Feleppa, from an AIDS related illness aged only 36.

Produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Big Geoff Overseas Limited and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, the film will be released in cinemas globally on 22 June, with tickets available from georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com from 27 April.

Tom Mackay, president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment, said: “George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally.

“In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage,” Mackay said.

On opting for a cinematic release, Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said: “As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George’s life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide.”

