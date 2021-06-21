When Lorde released the lead single, “Solar Power”, to her forthcoming new album of the same name, many were quick to point out that it bore a resemblance to George Michael’s “Freedom 90” and “Loaded” by Primal Scream.

The singer later said that Primal Scream were the “spiritual forebears” to “Solar Power”, and now George Michael’s estate has released a statement to Variety noting how the late pop star “would have been flattered” by the comparisons.

“We are aware that many people are making a connection between ‘Freedom ’90’ by George Michael and ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single,” the statement from Michael’s estate reads.

Earlier today (21 June), Lorde unveiled a release date for her new album.

The follow-up to 2017's Melodrama will arrive on 20 August via Republic Records. Likewise, the “Green Light” singer announced a 2022 world tour with tickets going on sale starting on 25 June.

Solar Power, according to a release, will be made available as “an eco-conscious Music Box”, which contains visual content, handwritten notes, photos and a download card.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said in a statement.

“I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”