Fans have expressed their joy at Girl in Red and Hunter Schafer’s new music video collaboration.

The Euphoria star has made her directorial debut with the video for the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s track “hornylovesickmess”, which features on her debut album if i can make it go quiet.

“Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album’s anniversary was so cool,” Girl in Red said in a statement. “We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out and it was cool to be with another creative in that way.”

“It was also fun to be on set with her and get her vibe as a director,” she added.

While the official project was released today (12 May), the singer announced the collaboration on Instagram a week ago, with fans flooding the comments to share their excitement over the news.

“The duo we never knew we needed,” wrote one fan.

“Directed by who now?? I’m so excited that’s the best collab ever. Can’t wait,” added another.

Girl in Red hornylovesickmess (official video)

“The gays are winning again!” someone commented, praising the pair’s LGBTQ+ representation, with another sharing a similar sentiment, writing: “Let’s go lesbians.”

The music video – which cuts between various scenes of a nostalgic Girl in Red riding through New York City streets – is for one of the artist’s “favourites” from her 2021 album.