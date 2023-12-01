Girls Aloud add 14 extra dates to reunion tour after shows sell out
Pop group have already sold out a number of venues ahead of their anticipated reunion next year
Girls Aloud have added a further 14 dates to their huge 2024 reunion tour, with 200,000 tickets already sold.
The new dates include an extra night in Dublin in May, two nights in Glasgow, and a further two shows at the O2 Arena in London.
The pop group’s four surviving members, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts, will be performing some of their biggest hits, as well as paying tribute to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.
They originally formed 21 years ago on the reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals, going on to achieve more than 20 consecutive top 10 hits, then splitting in 2013 following a greatest hits tour.
Cheryl said in a statement that a reunion tour was on their minds until Harding’s death from breast cancer in 2021.
“We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed,” the “Love Machine” singer explained.
“She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”
You can find the full list of tour dates below.
Fri 17 May – 3Arena Dublin
Sat 18 May – 3Arena Dublin
Mon 20 May - SSE Arena Belfast
Tues 21 May - SSE Arena Belfast
Thurs 23 May – Manchester AO Arena
Fri 24 May – Manchester AO Arena
Sat 25 May – Manchester AO Arena
Mon 27 May - Cardiff Utilita Arena
Tues 28 May – Sheffield Utilia Arena
Fri 31 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sat 1 Jun - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sun 2 Jun - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Tues 4 Jun - Aberdeen P&J Live
Sat 8 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sun 9 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Mon 10 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Weds 12 Jun - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 13 Jun - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sat 15 Jun - Leeds First Direct Arena
Sun 16 Jun - Leeds First Direct Arena
Tues 18 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Weds 19 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Thurs 20 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Sat 22 Jun - London The O2
Sun 23 Jun – London The O2
Tues 25 Jun – London The O2
Weds 26 Jun – London The O2
Sat 29 Jun - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Sun 30 Jun - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Tickets are on sale now via the official Girls Aloud website.
