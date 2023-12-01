Girls Aloud add 14 extra dates to reunion tour after shows sell out

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Girls Aloud have added a further 14 dates to their huge 2024 reunion tour, with 200,000 tickets already sold.

The new dates include an extra night in Dublin in May, two nights in Glasgow, and a further two shows at the O2 Arena in London.

The pop group’s four surviving members, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts, will be performing some of their biggest hits, as well as paying tribute to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

They originally formed 21 years ago on the reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals, going on to achieve more than 20 consecutive top 10 hits, then splitting in 2013 following a greatest hits tour.

Cheryl said in a statement that a reunion tour was on their minds until Harding’s death from breast cancer in 2021.

“We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed,” the “Love Machine” singer explained.

“She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

(Press)

You can find the full list of tour dates below.

Fri 17 May – 3Arena Dublin

Sat 18 May – 3Arena Dublin

Mon 20 May - SSE Arena Belfast

Tues 21 May - SSE Arena Belfast

Thurs 23 May – Manchester AO Arena

Fri 24 May – Manchester AO Arena

Sat 25 May – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 27 May - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Tues 28 May – Sheffield Utilia Arena

Fri 31 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 1 Jun - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 2 Jun - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 4 Jun - Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 8 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sun 9 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Mon 10 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 12 Jun - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 13 Jun - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 Jun - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sun 16 Jun - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 18 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Weds 19 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thurs 20 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 22 Jun - London The O2

Sun 23 Jun – London The O2

Tues 25 Jun – London The O2

Weds 26 Jun – London The O2

Sat 29 Jun - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sun 30 Jun - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tickets are on sale now via the official Girls Aloud website.