Gladys Knight shares update with fans after cancelling show due to sudden illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gladys Knight has shared an update with fans after falling ill shortly before she was due to go onstage.

The legendary singer, 80, was scheduled to perform at the Florida Theatre on Saturday (8 March), when she was taken ill.

According to a statement from Florida Theatre president Numa Saiselin, the “Midnight Train to Georgia” star fell ill “very suddenly” while backstage. She was treated by medical staff before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Tonight’s performance by Gladys Knight was cancelled due to illness,” the venue’s statement said. “Ms Knight and another member of her staff were taken ill backstage, very suddenly, and at the last minute, which necessitated the sudden cancellation of the show.”

The statement added that Grammy winner Knight, who began her career in the late Fifties and has a string of hit songs to her name, was “smiling and in good spirits” when she left the building.

“We hope to reschedule the show, but it’s too early to know about that… we should know more early next week,” representatives said.

Posting to Instagram, Knight reassured fans that she was “already feeling much better” as she revealed she had “that flu that is going around”.

“I’ll see everyone real soon and appreciate the good wishes.”

Fans expressed their relief at the update and wished Knight a speedy recovery, calling her a “national treasure”.

“God bless you Miss Gladys!” another wrote. “take care of yourself.”

Other famous friends, including rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri, and singer and drummer Sheila E, also posted their well-wishes.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Knight first rose to fame with her family group, Gladys Knight and the Pips, while also collaborating with artists including Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Patti Labelle.

She chose to pursue a solo career in the late Eighties, which included the release of her Bond theme “License to Kill”, for the film of the same name starring Timothy Dalton.

Knight at the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

She is due to perform on Tuesday (11 March) in Orlando, however, there were no further updates on future performances at the time of writing.