Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis calls 2022 festival the ‘best one yet’

The festival returned for the first time in three years after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellie Iorizzo
Tuesday 28 June 2022 08:13
Comments
Glastonbury clear-up begins as party-goers leave Worthy Farm

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has shared a “thank you” message for fans and performers at the 2022 festival, calling it “the best one yet”.

Emily is the co-organiser of the star-studded event, alongside her father and Glastonbury founder Michael, who delighted festival-goers with a covers set on Thursday evening (23 June).

Following Kendrick Lamar’s debut headline act on Sunday night (26 June), Emily shared a selection of pictures from the festival on her Instagram account.

Emily’s caption read: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special.

“It surely was the best one yet!”

Recommended

Emily called the festival, which returned following a two-year hiatus over Covid-19, “a remarkable feat by all artists and crew”.

“Thank you to everybody who played a part and everyone who came and created such an amazing atmosphere of joy and love,” she continued, adding, “Safe travels home. See you next year!”

Emily’s post came as the clean-up operation on site was underway to return it from a pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm.

Beginning in the early hours of Monday morning, volunteers were shifting rubbish strewn across the 800-acre site as revellers began to make their way home following headline performances by Lamar, Billie Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney.

The clean-up crew tackled overflowing waste bins with big items such as camping chairs, blow-up mattresses, slippers, flip-flops and shopping bags needing to be disposed of.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The festival’s 50th anniversary edition – originally scheduled for 2019 but delayed until this year – bore witness to stellar performances by top artists such as Sir Paul McCartney, Little Simz, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish.

If you weren’t at Worthy Farm this year, catch up with all the action in our round-up of festival highlights here.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in