New Glastonbury poster shows Lana Del Rey in a different spot

Glastonbury Festival has released a new line up poster that shows Lana Del Rey listed higher up than she was in the original version.

The festival recently came under scrutiny after Emily Eavis announced the remaining headliners after Elton John, revealing that no women would headline the event this year.

Guns N’ Roses apparently replaced a female headliner who pulled out, while Arctic Monkeys were also announced to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Lizzo, who will perform ahead of Guns N’ Roses, has been given a double headline billing with the US rock band.

Announcing the news, Emily Eavis preempted criticism of the lack of headline diversity, saying it was “pipeline” problems that related to the all-male headlining line-up.

At the time, many have questioned why Lana Del Rey, who will be playing the festival, wasn’t higher up on the line up posted.

This included criticism from Rey at the time, who left a sarcastic comment under the image: “Thanks for announcing that I was headlining the Other Stage. Thumbs up.”

The comment appears to now have been deleted.

She also is reported to have later written on her private Instagram account.

“Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage,” she wrote as she shared the poster, adding: “But since there was no consideration for announcing that we’ll see.”

The original poster showed Rey on the seventh line, due to the fact that the acts are put into alphabetical order (excusing the Pyramid headliners, who are placed at the top).

However, the new poster, shared late on Tuesday night (14 March), shows Rey now on the second line of the poster, in the same size font as the headliners.

Also appearing higher up are acts including Lil Nas X, Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Wizkid. The rest of the acts remain in alphabetical order.

The festival also announced the line up for their West Holts stage, showing Kelis at the top of the billing.

Joining her to headline the stage is Loyle Carner and Rudimental.

Acts such as Candi Staton, Ezra Collective and Mahalia will also play the stage.