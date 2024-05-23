Glastonbury to replace iconic Arcadia spider

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glastonbury organisers have announced that their iconic Arcadia spider will be replaced this year by a new installation, as the lineup for this year’s stage area is revealed.

Created by the Arcadia collective, who introduced their first installation at Glastonbury in 2007, the spider became a permanent attraction at Worthy Farm in 2014, where it provided an ominous backdrop for performances by The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Skepta and Bicep.

A statement was posted to Glastonbury’s website announcing that the spider will be replaced by The Dragonfly, a giant biomechanical creature, which will “awaken at the heart of an evolved geometric space, exploring ideas around renewel, our relationship with technology and how we adapt to a changing climate”.

The structure has been built from an ex-military Royal Navy helicopter, which its creators say repurposes “a weapon of destruction into a unifying symbol”.

“As conflicts flare around the world, the transformational nature of the sculpture is a monument to hope,” they said.

“The transformation of the first dragonfly to mark the dawn of a new season resonates through cultures, none older than the Aboriginal First Nations of Australia. Each night, Arcadia and representatives of the Wadjuk Noongar nation will perform Warraloo, a spectacular ceremony that sees The Dragonfly burst into life.

“It celebrates possibility in epic style, inviting reflection on a changing climate and ways to navigate it through cooperation and the creative use of technology.”

Chemical Brothers perform beneath the Arcadia spider at Glastonbury Festival ( PA )

Meanwhile, the dragonflies “mobile, amphibious cousin”, The Bug, which is built from submarine moulds, will roam around the Arcadia field and the wider festival on six wheels, with a custom sound system built by Minirigs.

Glastonbury 2024 is also introducing a new daytime experience for revellers, including an interactive kids’ area open to families.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This year’s festival takes place between 26 to 30 June and will host headliners Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA, along with Shania Twain in the Legends Slot on Sunday plus artists such as Avril Lavigne, Two Door Cinema Club, Janelle Monae, Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean.

The Arcadia stage will see the return of Fatboy Slim, along with performances from Eric Prydz, Joy (Anonymous), Shygirl and Joy Orbison.

“I am getting into the spirit of the whole experience. I will be bringing rubber boots – wellies, as you call them here,” Twain told host Elizabeth Day on her How to Fail podcast.

Shania Twain is performing at Glastonbury 2024 ( Getty Images for Live Nation )

“I want to go to other stages and I’ve heard that you should be prepared for the mud. I will probably wear a cowboy hat if it’s raining if going around the stages, so I can keep myself from looking like a wet rat.”

She added: “I haven’t worked out what I’m wearing yet but I will figure it out.”