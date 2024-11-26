Rod Stewart announced for Legends slot at Glastonbury 2025
Music fans are speculating about who will headline the Pyramid Stage next year
Glastonbury organisers have announced the first artist on the lineup for its 2025 festival... Rod Stewart.
The veteran rocker shared the news from his social media on Tuesday (26 November), writing: “I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing 2025!
“After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”
Glastonbury’s own social media confirmed that the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer would take the teatime Legends Slot on Sunday, 29 June.
The announcement comes after Stewart insisted he has no immediate plans to retire but that he would be scaling back his world tours.
“This will be the end of large scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said in a statement last week.
‘I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79.”
Stewart added: “I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy.”
“But then again, I may not…” signing off the statement as “The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart”.
More to follow...
