Glastonbury Festival organisers have announced a change to the ticket-buying system for 2025, with the introduction of a queue.

The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.

Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”

The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.

open image in gallery Ticket-holders pour into Worthy Farm at Glastonbury 2024 ( Getty Images )

Once people are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close they are to reaching the booking page.

Glastonbury fans are asked not to refresh the page or use multiple devices or tabs, or they risk losing their place in the queue.

Once they reach the front of the queue, they will be asked to enter the registration number and postcode for the lead booker and up to five other people for whom they are attempting to book tickets.

Ticket-buyers are given 10 minutes to complete the page before their session expires, however, tickets are not allocated at this point.

open image in gallery The Pyramid Stage during Coldplay’s headline performance at Glastonbury 2024 ( PA Wire )

They will then be asked to check the names of the people they’re booking tickets for, as these cannot be changed once they proceed with the booking.

Once all the information is confirmed, fans will be asked to proceed to the payment page, which will ask them to confirm a billing address and payment information, along with accepting the terms and conditions before completing checkout within the allotted time.

Fans are also warned not to minimise or click away from the tab at this point. Tickets will not be allocated until payment has been processed.

Ticket and coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 14 November, while the general admissions tickets sale will take place at 9am (GMT) on Sunday 17 November.

Tickets for the festival will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com .

Fans can book up to six tickets per transaction by paying a £75 deposit per person when the sale begins, plus coach fare if they are booking a ticket + coach travel option.

The remaining balance is then payable in the first week of April 2025 from 9am BST from Tuesday 1 April until 11.59pm BST on Monday 7 April.

Registration for tickets closes at 5pm GMT on Monday 11 November.